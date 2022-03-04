Morpeth Camera Club: members use skills and imagination for challenge

The original cityscape on the left and the version edited by Davy Bolam on the right.

Members had been provided with a selection of images to download, edit and re-submit, using their imagination and editing skills to come up with their own creations from the original, and also explain their methods to the rest of the audience.

This was an opportunity to explore the many new editing techniques and it was suggested that there is neither a right nor wrong way to edit an image, everyone would have their own personal idea on what looks best and be willing to experiment.

The eight images featured part of combined harvester, a Newcastle cityscape, the iconic Selfridges building in Birmingham, a poppy, dogs cavorting in the sea, retro telephones and a wheat field.

Filters used included chalk smudge, cloudy, a painterly effect, pixilation, posterisation, pencil sketch, aged, sepia toned, colour popped, the creation of mirror images, flipped and repeated to create abstract patterns, and graphic 3D effects.

Glyn then displayed each of the original images, followed by the now edited versions, showing what had been achieved from editing and it was fascinating to get an insight into what different members saw in an image.

It was clear that the 10 members who responded had enjoyed the challenge and with no restrictions had been very creative in their efforts.