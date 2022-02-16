Morpeth Camera Club: Lynda picks Roseanne’s image as contest winner

Winter light over Carey Burn Valley by Roseanne Robinson.

Morpeth Camera Club welcomed back Lynda Golightly from Consett Camera Club, via Zoom, who commented upon and placed images for the club’s 2nd Open PDI contest.

She said that she loved the wide range of interesting subject matter that an open competition provides.

Giving her views throughout the evening, the judge suggested that the subject in an image should have room to sit comfortably within its surroundings.

Her highly commended images were Marvelous Mr Time by Dave Atkinson, Cutter Blades Bloom by Dave Bisset, St James to the Helix by Sue Dawson and Starling by Karin Jackson.

Lynda’s top five followed with Impact Point by Davy Bolam coming fifth and in fourth place was Carl Harper with March of the Giants.

In third place was Hauling in the Nets by Peter Hetherington. Lynda said that the strong colours in the scene marry up to form a series of triangles.

In second place was Robin by Glyn Trueman. The judge said that it was stunning and faultless with sharp plumage of the bird and foxgloves, together with softness in the background.

Lynda then went on to announce that the winner of the competition was Roseanne Robinson with Winter light over Carey Burn Valley.