Morpeth Camera Club: Focus on exotic Hawaiian Islands at club meeting

One of Tony Broom’s images of the Hawaiian Islands.

He opened with an AV (Audio Visual) highlighting the diversity of the Hawaiian Islands that he and his wife visited five years ago.

Starting in Kauai, also known as the Garden Island, members enjoyed images of, and finding out about, the ubiquitous feral chicken population, the ceremonial start to the half marathon, the islands’ infrastructure, the red rocked Waimea Canyon, lush vegetation and birdlife.

There were images taken on the eastern area of the island with its beaches strewn with huge driftwood and rocks beneath beautiful cloud formations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The island of Oahu and the city of Honolulu came next with an AV showing its tower blocked cityscapes, street scenes, hotels, night scenes, churches and beaches at sunset – contrasted with Waialua with its surf shops, turtles on palm-fringed beaches, inland lakes, streams, canyons and waterfalls.

Then on to Pearl Harbour where Tony provided information and images of the USS Arizona Memorial, mooring points and stations, the memorial wall and the Pacific Fleet Submarine memorial.

Tony’s travelogue then reached Hawaii, the biggest island, via an AV showing its landscape, turtles on volcanic rocky shores, colourful townships, pacific island wood carvings, quirky shops and painted churches.