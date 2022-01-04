Morpeth Camera Club: Damselfly image wins knockout competition
Morpeth Camera Club staged its annual Digital Knockout competition in its last meeting of 2021.
This is a fun event with no marks or judges comments, where two images are projected at the same time and the audience select their favourite to go to the next round.
Sixty two images were entered and as the losing images are eliminated, the numbers remaining in the competition decrease until only two are left.
Once again, members had entered a good selection of work as architectural images came up against still life, birds came up against steam trains, abstracts versus art and people vied with landscapes.
After each round, the images were again shuffled by the computer software programme and then randomly displayed.
In the early rounds, it appeared to be relatively easy where the audience could be subjective and could choose images that were to their taste, but as the contest progressed it soon became more important to choose an image where there had been more thought or expertise – or where faults or detail had been missed on first viewing.
In two very close semi-finals, A Northumbrian Sunset by Dave Bisset was knocked out by a monochrome image of reeds in water and a monochrome image of a wicker basket by Roseanne Robinson was knocked out by an image of a blue damselfly.
So onto the final and the audience had a very difficult choice, but after a final show of hands Rising from the Water by Gordon Hine was the runner-up and Damselfly by Glyn Trueman had been voted the winner of the Digital Knockout competition 2021.