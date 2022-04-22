Morpeth Camera Club: Chance for members to try different techniques

After Arwen by Davy Bolam, left, and Bull’s Eye by Paul Appleby.

At a meeting earlier this month, he presented and commented upon his third and final task of the season entitled ‘Just a Square.’ Continuing on with the theme of square images, he provided members with another opportunity to produce something new or try techniques that they would not normally use.

The criteria this time was to produce four previously unseen images in a set sized square format, these may be of any subject or genre and to be presented in either colour or monochrome.

Ten club members accepted his challenge and the evening opened with a selection of images by Sue Dawson, which included an artistic view of a Magnolia in soft grey-green pastels.

John Thompson followed on with his slant on the challenge – oblong images set in a square frame – and next to display their eye-catching images were Dave Bisset and Glyn Trueman.

Among the images from Roseanne Robinson was a striking swirling abstract of a puffin statue at Newbiggin, Davy Bolam included a subtle graphic version of fallen trees and Paul Appleby included a minimalist but detailed image of a bull’s eye that reflected farm buildings.