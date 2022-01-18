Morpeth Camera Club: Bill selects minimalism and weather pic winners

A Drop of Milk by Glyn Trueman, left, and Imminent Rain over Ambleside by Paul Appleby.

This year, the themes were ‘Minimalism’ in the monochrome section and ‘The Weather’ in the colour section.

Beginning with the weather category, members saw a wide range of prints featuring the region’s varied climate.

The judge went on to announce his highly commended awards to Windswept and Drifting Sand by Paul Appleby, Old Man in the Mist by Stephanie Robson, Sudden Summer Shower by Davy Bolam and Snow at Morpeth Castle by Sue Dawson.

In fifth place was Storm over the Old Man by Carl Harper and fourth place went to Glyn Trueman with Sun on the Tyne.

Glyn also picked up third place with Heavy Shower Coming and second place with After the Rain, a post storm scene on the River Tyne.

Bill went on to announce that the winner of the category was Imminent Rain over Ambleside by Paul Appleby.

As for the monochrome section, highly commended awards were given for Minimalist Tree by Davy Bolam, Size is Relative by Dave Bisset, Swing by Sue Dawson and The Silent Pier by Carl Harper.

Fifth place was awarded to Orchids by Pat Wood ad fourth went to Sycamore Gap by Glyn Trueman.

Third place went to Mushroom Detail by Stephanie Robson and second was awarded to Roseanne Robinson for her Frigates in Flight image.