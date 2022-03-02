Morpeth Camera Club: A close contest between four North East clubs

The Morpeth entry for the print section of the challenge included After the Rain by Glyn Trueman.

The competition was hosted by Gosforth Camera Club, but because they are not yet meeting physically the judging session was streamed live to members at Morpeth Methodist Church via Zoom.

Each club had submitted five monochrome and five colour prints, which would be each marked out of 30 by judge Dave Coates from Northallerton Camera Club.

Waterfalls, nesting and feeding seabirds, portraits, stark monochrome rural landscapes, detailed cityscapes, soft pastel seascapes, ominous interiors, stylised flower heads and bluebell woodland, still life and vibrantly coloured abstracts were among the prints shown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of the evening, the scores for the print section were announced as follows: Morpeth 247 marks, Cramlington 254 marks, Gateshead 258 marks and Gosforth 277 marks.

In this interclub competition, the marks from round one – the projected digital image section, which was held on November 16 – are added to the print scores to establish the trophy winner.

This gave a final result as follows: in fourth place was Morpeth, in third place was Gateshead, second place went to Cramlington and the winner for this year, retaining the Four-Way Challenge Cup, was Gosforth Camera Club.