LS Lowry. On the Sands, Berwick, 1959. © The Estate of LS Lowry. All Rights Reserved, DACS 2024

An exhibition of artist L S Lowry’s work which attracted thousands of visitors has been nominated for an award.

More than 16,000 people visited the Lowry and The Sea exhibition at The Granary Gallery in Berwick over the summer, including over 300 local schoolchildren.

The Maltings (Berwick) Trust is delighted that Lowry and the Sea has been nominated for the Best Event or Exhibition at the North East Culture Awards 2024 - an annual celebration of the thriving arts and cultural scene in the North East of England.

James Lowther, Head of Visual Arts for The Maltings (Berwick) Trust said: ‘The success of exhibition has been down to the hard work of our small staff team at The Maltings and our brilliant volunteers, so it's wonderful that this has been recognised with a nomination for a North East Culture Award.”

Lowry and the Sea explored the artist’s connection to Berwick and his lifelong fascination with the sea through the loan of 21 artworks from The Lowry, Salford, Arts Council Collection, Royal Academy of Arts and several private collections, and was the first curated exhibition of the artists’ works in the town for 10 years.

Local volunteers delivered over 200 guided tours for visitors to the exhibition.

The exhibition also attracted national press coverage from The Observer, Telegraph, The Spectator and BBC Radio 4’s Front Row.

Lowry and the Sea was made possible with a grant from the Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund and is supported by Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.