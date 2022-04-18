Lesbury Art Group to hold its first full weekend exhibition
After a most successful November event, where over £2,400 worth of artworks were sold, Lesbury Art Group is holding its very first two-day, weekend exhibition.
The thriving group has enjoyed recent tutorials from celebrated artists Michael Ewart and Nick Potter and there will be much original work for visitors to enjoy.
A Northumbrian hamper, echoing the Northumbria theme of the exhibition, will be raffled in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Didrik Breitholtz, one of the artists in the group, said: “We look forward to welcoming friends old and new to what promises to be a most enjoyable exhibition and to making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause.”
Lesbury Village Hall hosts the event on Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24 from 11am to 4pm.
Admission is free and there will be a wide range of new paintings, prints and cards available to buy along with tea, coffee and homemade cakes.