Lesbury Art Group to hold its first full weekend exhibition

After a most successful November event, where over £2,400 worth of artworks were sold, Lesbury Art Group is holding its very first two-day, weekend exhibition.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:09 pm
Lesbury Art Group members.
The thriving group has enjoyed recent tutorials from celebrated artists Michael Ewart and Nick Potter and there will be much original work for visitors to enjoy.

A Northumbrian hamper, echoing the Northumbria theme of the exhibition, will be raffled in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Didrik Breitholtz, one of the artists in the group, said: “We look forward to welcoming friends old and new to what promises to be a most enjoyable exhibition and to making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause.”

Lesbury Village Hall hosts the event on Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24 from 11am to 4pm.

Admission is free and there will be a wide range of new paintings, prints and cards available to buy along with tea, coffee and homemade cakes.

HospiceCare North Northumberland