Lesbury Art Group to hold its first full weekend exhibition

Lesbury Art Group members.

The thriving group has enjoyed recent tutorials from celebrated artists Michael Ewart and Nick Potter and there will be much original work for visitors to enjoy.

A Northumbrian hamper, echoing the Northumbria theme of the exhibition, will be raffled in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Didrik Breitholtz, one of the artists in the group, said: “We look forward to welcoming friends old and new to what promises to be a most enjoyable exhibition and to making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause.”

Lesbury Village Hall hosts the event on Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24 from 11am to 4pm.