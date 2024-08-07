Lesbury Art Group take inspiration from Turner for new exhibition

Lesbury Art Group is planning another exhibition.

Its Easter exhibition was a great success and produced another welcome donation to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The group is holding another two day, weekend exhibition and welcomes back Carole Dodds from her long stay in Australia, as well as welcoming new artists to the group.

The group is celebrating the Turner Exhibition, currently at the Laing Gallery, with a group collage of Turner’s famous painting,"The Fighting Temeraire".

Lesbury Art Group's collage.

Carole, who is leading on the project, which will be on display at the exhibition, said: “It is a completely different inclusion and quite a challenge for us! We’re always looking at innovation and it’s been great fun."

The hospice is again the chosen exhibition charity.

Lesbury Village Hall hosts the event on Saturday and Sunday, August 17-18 from 10.30am to 3.30pm and admission is free.

