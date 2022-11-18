News you can trust since 1854
Lesbury Art Group returns with new exhibition

After another successful spring exhibition, Lesbury Art Group has donated £250 to HospiceCare North Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 4:54pm
Lesbury Art Group members.
The group is holding another two day, weekend exhibition and welcomes some new and exciting artists to the group.

The group has everything from portraiture, abstract, still-life, landscape and wildlife exhibits on display.

Terry Sheldrake, who joined the group this year, said: “We have something for everyone in the exhibition and it will be great to make another contribution to such a worthwhile cause as the Hospice.”

Lesbury Village Hall hosts the event on Saturday and Sunday, November 26-27 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

