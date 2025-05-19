Artist and comedian Jim Moir, also known as Vic Reeves, has launched a new exhibition celebrating Northumbrian birdlife and landmarks.

Following three successful exhibitions, including a sell-out show in 2019, Jim has returned to The Biscuit Factory in Newcastle this May with a brand new collection of artwork entitled Knot Twister Prologue.

Running until July 20, this fourth solo exhibition at the Ouseburn-based gallery will showcase Moir’s ongoing fascination with the natural world, with a particular focus on the birds and landmarks of the Northumbrian region.

Visitors can expect to see expressive new works featuring puffins, kittiwakes and other distinctive local species, alongside pieces that reflect Moir’s signature surrealist and humorous style.

Jim Moir with a piece from Knot Twister Prologue.

Jim Moir said: “I’m very excited to be back at The Biscuit Factory. It’s a fantastic creative space, and I’m thrilled to share my new exhibition here. The show brings together a mix of genres from my work – including birds, signed prints, and other intriguing pieces fresh from my studio.”

“I hope the public enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it. This is my fourth time exhibiting at The Biscuit Factory, and I’m honoured to have been invited back once again.”

Best known for his comedy career as Vic Reeves, Moir has long nurtured a passion for visual art. Having painted since the 1980s, he now works full-time as an artist from his home studio. His work blends ornithology with wit, often inspired by the landscapes and wildlife he encounters.

Rachel Brown, general manager at The Biscuit Factory, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jim back for what is now his fourth solo show with us. Over the years, our visitors have really connected with his work – it’s always full of character, skill and a deep appreciation for nature.

Jim Moir, also known as Vic Reeves, is a comedian-turned-artist.

"This new collection is particularly special in its celebration of local wildlife, and we’re proud to be the only gallery in the North East to represent Jim’s work.”

Knot Twister Prologue officially launched on Friday, May 16 as part of The Late Shows – NewcastleGateshead’s annual weekend celebration of after-hours culture. All pieces in the exhibition are available to purchase.