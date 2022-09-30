Illuminated Sheep by Deepa Mann-Kler is inspired by the Gospels’ themes of light, sheep and pilgrimage, and will see a flock of life-sized sheep lit up in bright colours at some of the region’s most iconic locations.

It was launched at Bamburgh Castle with a visit from pupils at Seahouses Primary School and can be viewed until October 2 before it makes its way to Vindolanda (October 7-9) and Woodhorn Museum (October 14-16).

Individual sheep will then be adopted and customised by local communities across the county to create a free art trail, before the flock are rounded up for a final gathering at the Festival of Flame at Hexham Abbey on December 2.

Artist Deepa Mann-Kler with pupils from Seahouses Primary School.

Commissioned by Northumberland County Council, Illuminated Sheep is being developed and managed by Queen's Hall Arts and the Hexham Culture Network and is funded by North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Queen’s Hall artistic director Katy Taylor said, “Illuminated Sheep will show our fantastic county in a new light, encouraging both visitors and locals to get out and about to explore Northumberland’s unique landscape, heritage and culture as they find the flock this autumn.”

Deepa, an internationally renowned multidisciplinary artist, said: “I am so excited to see the full flock appear in the landscape. We need light, colour and humour now more than ever and as the nights start to draw in, I really hope that audiences flock to the installations and find joy in this shared experience.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “Northumberland County Council is delighted to be commissioning this engaging and inclusive project.

Artist Deepa Mann-Kler has created a Lindisfarne Gospels inspired visual arts display.

"We are proud to support innovative artists that connect our heritage and communities and we hope this will be an enjoyable and memorable way to celebrate welcoming the Gospels back to the region.”

There will also be a free programme of activities for schools and families, including creative workshops, activities in libraries across the county, and an online activity pack created by North East artist Bridget Hamilton.

The Lindisfarne Gospels, the most spectacular manuscript to survive from Anglo-Saxon England, are on loan from the British Library and on display at the Laing Art Gallery in Newcastle until December 3.

Deepa Mann-Kler with Seahouses pupils at Bamburgh Castle.

Artist Deepa Mann-Kler with Queen's Hall artistic director Katy Taylor.