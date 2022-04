Marjorie Firth.

It takes place at Howick Village Hall from Saturday, April 30 through to Tuesday, May 2 from 10am to 5pm.

A variety of original artworks, prints and greetings cards will be on sale (cash/ cheques only) and there will be homemade cakes and drinks for visitors.

Donations to the Great North Air Ambulance Service would be gratefully accepted.