Grants available for events to mark Hadrian's Wall anniversary

Grants are available for communities interested in hosting events as part of the Hadrian's Wall 1900 Festival.

English Heritage, on behalf of the Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, has received a substantial grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for people to get involved in the 1900 Festival.

The event marks the 1900th anniversary since the building of Hadrian’s Wall.

A host of activities are planned during the yearlong festival, with the funding aiming to help more organisations make their anniversary idea a reality.

The Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Community Grants are open to anyone to apply for funding of £250 to £5,000 to support the delivery of activity for the Festival.

The grants programme will be delivered and administered by Tyne & Wear Archives and Museums (TWAM) in partnership with English Heritage on behalf of the Hadrian’s Wall Partnership.

Applications will be open for a month at a time, for three rounds in May, July and September.

Applications must respond to Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival Criteria and National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Outcomes for Heritage, but the possibilities are endless, and organisers are hoping to see applications for projects which are inclusive, embrace diversity and explore new and different ways to celebrate the full 1900 years of history of Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site.

Jane, Lady Gibson, Chair of Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, said: “This latest funding award means that communities along the wall can turn an idea into reality.

"We are really looking forward to hearing about what people have got planned to celebrate 1900 years of history and really showcase our wonderful UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

A packed and ever-growing year-long programme is unfolding each month.

The Festival launched on Hadrian’s birthday on Monday, January 24, 2022, and the yearlong programme will culminate with Saturnalia on December 17-23, 2022.

Individuals, groups, venues and organisations along the length of the wall continue to be encouraged to get involved and be part of this incredible year by visiting https://1900.hadrianswallcountry.co.uk/ and submitting their own activities to the programme!

This project is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and North of Tyne Combined Authority.

To find out more about Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Community Grants visit https://1900.hadrianswallcountry.co.uk/get-involved/community-grants