Linda Kay preparing for her exhibition

Linda Kay’s four-day art exhibition called ‘Things Seen’ includes more than 100 paintings and drawings celebrating details and places that she sees around her.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 3pm until Saturday, June 4 (from 11am on the Saturday only) with 25 per cent of all sales going directly to the heritage centre.

Linda, a founding trustee and active volunteer at the heritage centre, has a background in graphic design and for more than 25 years ran her own successful company.

Artist Linda Kay, a trustee and volunteer at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre

Linda has lived in North Tyneside for most of her life, and was a member of the North of England Art Club for several years.

While running her business she attended painting and drawing classes in her spare time as well as a degree course in fine art at Newcastle College.

She said: “Photography, painting and drawing have given me so much enjoyment over the years. I feel that graphic design – applied art – is largely about pleasing others, whereas fine art is largely about pleasing myself.

"My subject matter varies, as does the style and medium, according to my mood at the time and what would seem to be appropriate.

“I am hoping that my work in this show, will not only appeal to others but will also help to boost finances at the Old Low Light centre which is facing challenges following two years of lockdowns and restrictions.”

Centre director, Guy Moody, said: “Linda is very talented, and this exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase her interpretation of the world around her, while at the same time raising much needed funds for the heritage centre.

“Visitors to the centre and galleries will have seen many examples of Linda’s graphic design work without realising it as she gives her time and skills freely, producing the vast majority of our promotional materials and exhibition boards.”

Admission to ‘Things Seen’ is £4 per person, however members go free.

This also includes entry to the heritage gallery where visitors can view the current exhibition, ‘Folk who Shaped Shields’, and a display, ‘Deeds not Words’.