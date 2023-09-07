Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moira Angus is putting on a flower demonstration at the event at the Alnwick Garden on Thursday, October 19.

Moira, who runs Moira J Florist, said: "I started working as a florist way back in 1989 and attended North Tyneside college for three years to gain my qualifications. Having worked in the industry for over 30 years, I've dressed most of the venues in the North East and also taught flower arranging classes for some years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to think that my many years of experience brings a ‘safe pair of hands’ whilst my continued passion for flowers and following new trends keeps everything fresh and current.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moira is based in Amble and will demonstrating her floristry skills to help raise money for Hospice Care North Northumberland.

"I’m delighted to be supporting HospiceCare North Northumberland this way at the Alnwick Garden as they provide invaluable support to both patients and carers facing incredibly difficult times.”

As well as Moira’s flower demonstration, the event will include a lunch to follow and a raffle of the floral items put together during the demo.

All food items for the lunch are being sourced, cooked and provided by the Gardens with fresh and locally-sourced ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £25 per person, with all profits going to HospiceCare North Northumberland to support palliative care services at home, bereavement services and dementia support.

Visit the HospiceCare North Northumberland website to find out more about the charity and other upcoming fundraising projects.