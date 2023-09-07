Flower demonstration at the Alnwick Garden to raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Moira Angus is putting on a flower demonstration at the event at the Alnwick Garden on Thursday, October 19.
Moira, who runs Moira J Florist, said: "I started working as a florist way back in 1989 and attended North Tyneside college for three years to gain my qualifications. Having worked in the industry for over 30 years, I've dressed most of the venues in the North East and also taught flower arranging classes for some years.
"I like to think that my many years of experience brings a ‘safe pair of hands’ whilst my continued passion for flowers and following new trends keeps everything fresh and current.
"I’m delighted to be supporting HospiceCare North Northumberland this way at the Alnwick Garden as they provide invaluable support to both patients and carers facing incredibly difficult times.”
As well as Moira’s flower demonstration, the event will include a lunch to follow and a raffle of the floral items put together during the demo.
All food items for the lunch are being sourced, cooked and provided by the Gardens with fresh and locally-sourced ingredients.
Tickets are £25 per person, with all profits going to HospiceCare North Northumberland to support palliative care services at home, bereavement services and dementia support.
Visit the HospiceCare North Northumberland website to find out more about the charity and other upcoming fundraising projects.
To find out more information about the event, or to book a ticket, visit register.enthuse.com/ps/event/flowerdemonstrationandlunch2023