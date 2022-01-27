Epic art adventure featuring kids' favourite to hit North Tyneside

The world’s first ever Morph art trail hits the streets of North Tyneside.

Twenty individually designed Morph sculptures will be in and around the borough’s town centres from Saturday, January 29, to Sunday, April 3.

Morph’s Epic Art Adventure will see colourful life-sized models of the Aardman favourite in Whitley Bay, Wallsend, Killingworth, Forest Hall, Tynemouth, North Shields and Cullercoats.

The trail is inspired by the iconic clay character who made his TV debut in 1977 on the BBC children’s art programme Take Hart, alongside artist and presenter Tony Hart.

Norma Redfearn, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, said: “William Harbutt, the inventor of plasticine, was born in North Tyneside, so its apt that we’ve got the world premiere of such an amazing attraction in North Tyneside.

“It’ll be great to see families getting active, heading out into our town centres and enjoying our fabulous coastline to track down all the sculptures.”

Peter Lord, co-founder of Aardman and co-creator of Morph, said: “We are thrilled to be working with North Tyneside Council on the first ever Morph art trail.

"Morph has been making mischief and encouraging creativity in generations of kids since the seventies, and we hope the people of North Tyneside – young and old – are inspired to get creative and join Morph for an Epic Art Adventure.”

The ’Morph’s Epic Art Adventure’ interactive app will be available to download from the Android and Apple app stores this weekend.

Morph’s Epic Art Adventure was created by Wild in Art and is presented by North Tyneside Council and North of Tyne Combined Authority.