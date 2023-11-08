News you can trust since 1854
Design a poster for Alnmouth Arts Festival

Northumberland artists are being invited to enter the Alnmouth Arts Festival’s annual poster competition.
By Roger GairContributor
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT
The winning image will be used to publicise the 2024 festival in media coverage, on marketing literature, in social media and on the cover of the festival venue guide.

The competition winner will be given the opportunity to exhibit free of charge in the lead venue and will receive a prize in the form of £250 arts vouchers. The deadline for entry is January 31, 2024.

There is no set theme, but the judges would be particularly interested in entries which capture notions of sustainability or thrift (and which include references to Alnmouth and its environs).

Luke McTaggart at the Alnmouth Arts FestivalLuke McTaggart at the Alnmouth Arts Festival
Amble artist Luke McTaggart, a previous winner, said: “The competition is a fantastic opportunity that provides a platform for your work.

"Winning the competition helped me to raise my profile when I was just starting to exhibit after leaving university, whilst also helping me to buy art materials. Both crucially important things that help anyone working as an artist.I would definitely encourage those thinking of entering to throw their hat into the ring!”

Details can be found at https://alnmouthartsfestival.org.uk

