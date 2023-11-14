News you can trust since 1854
Cross-border artists to showcase their work at Wooler exhibition

An exhibition by local artists opens in Wooler on Saturday, November 18.
By Kath LohfinkContributor
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:48 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Wooler Arts Open Exhibition 2023 sees 40 artists from north Northumberland and the close Scottish Borders displaying nearly 50 artworks.

This year, there is also a big children's entry - including work from Wooler Middle School and Wooler's Inky Fingers art club.

John Casken, Wooler Arts chairman, said: “There are some really lovely pieces in the exhibition – with a breadth of art from watercolour and oil to collage and sculpture.

Open Exhibition 2023.Open Exhibition 2023.
"It’s great to have so many artworks by children too. It’s definitely something worth seeing. There will also be a People’s Vote where visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite piece.”

The Wooler Arts Open Exhibition will run until Friday, December 22 at Gallery@No6, Wooler High Street. Check the website for Gallery opening times : [email protected]

