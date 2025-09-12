Couple showcase their artistic creations in new exhibition at Bailiffgate in Alnwick

By Ian Smith
Published 12th Sep 2025, 14:57 BST
An exhibition showcasing the work of artists Sarah and Geoffrey Bradford is coming to the Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery in Alnwick.

‘Us – a retrospective’ will feature the couple’s extensive art collection, highlighting their distinctive creative paths.

Geoffrey sees himself as a maker, who applies a materials led process that begins by sorting and laying out fragments of found and salvaged materials. For years he has created boxes made from all manner of found materials.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah’s abstract paintings are inspired by music, places, objects and landscapes. She places much importance on colour which plays a huge role defining mood, time of day or year.

Some of Geoffrey's Bradford's work.placeholder image
Some of Geoffrey's Bradford's work.

Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate said: “Sarah and Geoffrey bring a wealth of experience, skill and talent together in this incredible exhibition.”

The exhibition can be seen from September 16 to December 14.

Related topics:Alnwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice