Couple showcase their artistic creations in new exhibition at Bailiffgate in Alnwick
‘Us – a retrospective’ will feature the couple’s extensive art collection, highlighting their distinctive creative paths.
Geoffrey sees himself as a maker, who applies a materials led process that begins by sorting and laying out fragments of found and salvaged materials. For years he has created boxes made from all manner of found materials.
Sarah’s abstract paintings are inspired by music, places, objects and landscapes. She places much importance on colour which plays a huge role defining mood, time of day or year.
Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate said: “Sarah and Geoffrey bring a wealth of experience, skill and talent together in this incredible exhibition.”
The exhibition can be seen from September 16 to December 14.