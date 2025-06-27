Celebrating Trees exhibition opens at Alnwick Playhouse

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:51 BST
Alnwick Town Council supported the fourth What a Wonderful World Festival with a grant of £1,000 and the Mayor was invited to the opening of its Celebrating Trees exhibition in Alnwick Playhouse.

Cllr Geoff Watson said: “I was delighted to attend the launch of the Celebrating Trees exhibition – the creativity and imagination on show is amazing. We have some very talented groups in the district.

"I too am a tree lover and the ways that these groups have expressed how wonderful trees are was thought-provoking and inspirational. I encourage the public to call in to Alnwick Playhouse and have a look for themselves!”

The exhibition runs until July 7.

Guests at the exhibition launch.

1. Opening

Guests at the exhibition launch. Photo: Jane Coltman

'Sapience' by Seahouses Poetry Group which includes Mike Kirkup, Emma Lynch and Izzy Fortune.

2. Seahouses Poetry Group

'Sapience' by Seahouses Poetry Group which includes Mike Kirkup, Emma Lynch and Izzy Fortune. Photo: Jane Coltman

WAWW organisers thanked Mayor Geoff Watson for Alnwick Town Council's grant of £1,000.

3. Mayor

WAWW organisers thanked Mayor Geoff Watson for Alnwick Town Council's grant of £1,000. Photo: Jane Coltman

Twisting Connections by Plant Twisters group, which includes Cathy Stobo, Jasminder Love and Ellie Hudson.

4. Twisting Connections

Twisting Connections by Plant Twisters group, which includes Cathy Stobo, Jasminder Love and Ellie Hudson. Photo: Jane Coltman

