Cllr Geoff Watson said: “I was delighted to attend the launch of the Celebrating Trees exhibition – the creativity and imagination on show is amazing. We have some very talented groups in the district.
"I too am a tree lover and the ways that these groups have expressed how wonderful trees are was thought-provoking and inspirational. I encourage the public to call in to Alnwick Playhouse and have a look for themselves!”
The exhibition runs until July 7.
