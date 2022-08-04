Berwick artist in Sweden as part of cultural project

Morag Eaton.

Print-maker Morag Eaton is spending August in Luleå working at KKV Collective art workshops, one of the largest and best equipped studios in the region, collaborating with artist Mats Wikström from Råneå.

The Maltings and Swedish Lapland AiR collaborated on a digital residency between the two artists in 2021, resulting in an invite for Morag to visit Luleå in person once Covid-19 travel restrictions had been lifted.

Morag said: “This is an excellent opportunity to get my feet on the ground and experience what it is like to be an artist in another country.

“During the pandemic I became used to online meetings, but there is no substitute for being physically in a place.”