Inspired by Lindisfarne features work by local amateurs tutored by calligrapher Angela Reed. It runs from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 19, 10am-4pm.

Last year former Echo reporter Angela successfully applied for a National Lottery Project Grant to create work inspired by the medieval manuscript.

Her groups worked with guest artists on bookbinding and Celtic knotwork. They visited the Lindisfarne Gospels exhibition at a Newcastle gallery.

17Nineteen engagement officer Lily Daniels, left, with Angela Reed of Creative Calligraphy.

They then spent several weeks working on individual responses to their experiences of the book, prompted by the question “What do you take as gospel”?

After a successful five-week run at South Shields’ Customs House, the exhibition comes to the old Holy Trinity Church in Church Street East. National Lottery players have an extra incentive to visit, as both 17Nineteen and Creative Calligraphy thank them for making it possible.

As part of the National Lottery Open Week, anyone visiting the exhibition on Saturday, March 18, receives a complementary tea or coffee when they show a National Lottery ticket, Instant Win Game or scratchcard; physical or digital.

Angela said: “17Nineteen is a perfect venue for the Inspired by Lindisfarne exhibition, not least for its religious significance in being the first parish church of Old Sunderland.

For details on learning calligraphy go to www.creative-calligraphy.co.uk.

“It is flooded with natural light and has lots of beautiful lettering in and around the building, including the heart-wrenching note written by 13-year-old orphan William Elliott on August 11, 1897, asking not to be forgotten as he prepared for a life at sea.

“We’ve had some lovely feedback about the exhibition from people so far and can’t wait to see how it is received by visitors to 17Nineteen.”

Lily Daniels, participation and engagement officer at 17Nineteen, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Inspired by Lindisfarne exhibition to the venue.

To learn how to do this visit www.creative-calligraphy.co.uk.

“The timing has given us a wonderful opportunity to take part in the National Lottery Open Week 2023 and say #ThanksToYou to the National Lottery players for supporting good causes such as ours.”

Visitors can also see the calligraphers in action at 17Nineteen on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10, 10am to noon.

The exhibition is in the restored former Holy Trinity Church, now 17Nineteen.