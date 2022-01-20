Banksy artwork heading to the North East ahead of auction

The Merrivale Stable, part of Banksy’s 2021 ‘Great British Spraycation’ series, goes on view next week.

The Merrivale Stable, part of Banksy’s 2021 ‘Great British Spraycation’ series, goes on view next week.

The small stable, which was added to Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth during the summer, is part of the ‘Great British Spraycation’– a 2021 series of artworks by anonymous British street artist Banksy.

The artwork is to go on view at North East Auction House Anderson & Garland in Newcastle between Monday, January 24, and Wednesday, January 26, 10am to 3pm.

It will then be auctioned as part of the Modern Art and Design Auction on January 27, and is expected to fetch up to a seven-figure sum.

It is only the second time a Banksy has been available to view in the North East.

Anderson & Garland MD Julian Thomson said: “We’re delighted to bring a Banksy to Newcastle.

"It’s an absolute privilege to auction work by such and iconic artist and we’re thrilled to be able to give people in the North East the opportunity to see such a rare work of art when it goes on view next week.”

Owners of Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth and the artwork, Frank and Frances Newsome have decided to auction the piece over fears the original could be stolen and are hoping that the sale will secure the future of the tourist attraction.

The original is to be replaced in the model village by a replica.