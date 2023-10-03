Award offering North East artists the chance to exhibit at Seaton Delaval Hall opens for applications
The North East Emerging Artist Award, returning for 2023-24, will see eight shortlisted applicants given £350 to develop their proposals and present them at Seaton Delaval Hall in May.
Three winners will then be picked to receive the full grant and exhibit completed works.
Award curator Matthew Jarratt said: “Having seen the success of the first year’s winners’ exhibition and now working with year two winners I am so pleased to be announcing this third year of the North East Emerging Artist Award.
“Our first year’s winners set a very high standard and we are looking forward to seeing the bold and exciting proposals coming through.”
The award is open to artists in or from the North East who are in the final year of their undergraduate degree, studying for a masters’ degree, or who have graduated in the last three years.
Applications, the deadline for which is Friday, December 8, are welcomed for all art forms, including music, theatre, literature, fashion, film, and fine art.
Seaton Delaval Hall’s inhabitants have a long history of supporting the arts, including commissioning watercolourist Arthur Pond, backing erotic novelist John Clelland, and the patronage of William Bell to produce family portraits.
Seaton Delaval Hall general manager Emma Thomas said: “Over 15,000 people saw the first year’s winners’ exhibition at Seaton Delaval Hall this spring and it was incredibly well received.
“Now is the time for people to apply for this exciting opportunity.”