A new exhibition in Northumberland will showcase wonders of the universe through the lens of Twice Brewed Stargazing founder, Wil Cheung.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST- 2 min read

Wil Cheung’s astrophotography regularly attract tens of thousands of views across social media and his shots have been published across more than 50 newspapers and websites worldwide as well as being featured on BBC and ITV.

Now Wil is having his first major solo display ‘Infinite Skies’ at Queen’s Hall Arts Centre in Hexham on July 29.

Visitors are invited to lose themselves in the night sky with stunning photographs of natural phenomena including aurora borealis, the Milky Way, meteors, the moon, Andromeda Galaxy, shooting stars and comets.

Wil Cheung in Iceland.Wil Cheung in Iceland.
Wil Cheung in Iceland.
Will said: “I’m extremely excited to have my work featured at the Queens Hall and have really enjoyed selecting the photographs for my first solo exhibition.”

Wil was inspired to learn photography eight years ago, after experiencing a strong aurora storm in Iceland, a place he regularly goes to explore the skies.

He continued: “I started photography with the aim of showing people the beauty of the night sky and having an exhibition will hopefully inspire others to look up and enjoy the beauty of the universe.”

Meanwhile if anyone is further inspired to have ago at astrophotography themselves, Wil runs regular workshops at The Twice Brewed on Hadrian’s Wall alongside the busy stargazing and planetarium programmes.

International Space Station in transit (Photo by Wil Cheung).International Space Station in transit (Photo by Wil Cheung).
International Space Station in transit (Photo by Wil Cheung).

Katy Taylor, Queen’s Hall Artistic Director and Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to be showcasing Wil’s work at Queen’s Hall this summer.

“Wil has a huge following online and it’s great to be able to offer him a physical space for his first large-scale professional exhibition – which we know visitors from Hexham and beyond will be in awe of!”

Infinite Skies is a free exhibition opening at the Queen’s Hall Arts Centre in Hexham, from July 29 to September 16. For more information, visit their website.

To find out more about stargazing and astrophotography workshops at The Twice Brewed, visit their website. You will also find information about the popular planetarium programme.

For more on Wil and his work, go to the Wil Photography Facebook page.

