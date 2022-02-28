Ashington painter named winner of museum exhibition

'Remembered' by Ted Taylor, overall winner of Open Exhibition 2022: A Portrait of Northumberland.

Ted Taylor, from Ashington, has been named overall winner of Museums Northumberland’s Open Exhibition 2022: A Portrait of Northumberland, which is now running at Woodhorn Museum.

The annual exhibition, which was postponed in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, invites artists from across the county and beyond to submit artworks based on a chosen theme.

Ted’s work, which depicts his father sitting on his favourite chair in his front room, was chosen from the 160 submitted artworks.

The Open Exhibition 2022: A Portrait of Northumberland at Woodhorn Museum.

Three highly commended artists are Luke McTaggart, a landscape painter from Amble; Gillian Lee Smith, an artist from Broomhill; and Marc Jeffrey, a graphic designer and amateur artist from Whitley Bay.

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “We’re extremely proud to present the largest open exhibition in Northumberland, offering talented artists – both amateur and professional – the chance to display and sell their work, and showcase their artwork to new audiences.

“140 artworks will be displayed at Woodhorn Museum as part of this year’s Open Exhibition, with each one giving a unique perspective on the theme, A Portrait of Northumberland.”

Portrait artist Leanne Pearce, one of the judges, said: “The quality of the work entered this year has been of a very high standard, which has made it extremely difficult to select the final works to display in the open exhibition.

"We had to pick an extra highly commended work this year because the submissions have been so impressive.”

Ted Taylor said: “My work, ‘Remembered’, is a painting of my father who sadly passed away recently.

"The painting was started when he was alive, and then gradually completed some time later.

"In the picture my dad is looking at his Navy News magazines, contently reminiscing about his exploits as a sailor onboard the aircraft carriers where he helped to maintain the ships aeroplanes.”

In addition to the awards given by the selection panel, members of the public will also be able to vote for their favourite artwork throughout the exhibition’s run at Woodhorn.