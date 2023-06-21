The community amateur photography club will exhibit work from its members at Wansbeck Square between Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 9.

The show will be open between 10am and 4pm each day and will include a mixture of colour and monochrome landscapes, nature, still life, portraits, and street photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 92nd year the club has been running, and the club now has around 40 members.