Ashington Camera Club to host exhibition at Wansbeck Square this summer

Ashington Camera Club has confirmed it will host its annual photography exhibition in the town this summer.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read

The community amateur photography club will exhibit work from its members at Wansbeck Square between Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 9.

The show will be open between 10am and 4pm each day and will include a mixture of colour and monochrome landscapes, nature, still life, portraits, and street photography.

This is the 92nd year the club has been running, and the club now has around 40 members.

The exhibition will be at a unit rented from Advance Northumberland at Wansbeck Square in Ashington.