The Old Bath House in Broomhill is hosting its summer open studios event on July 23-24 from 10am to 4pm.

Its Easter event attracted over 400 visitors so organisers are hoping for a repeat success.

Resident artists will welcome the public into their studios and work spaces with an array of original artwork and homeware available to buy.

Barn Owl, Summer Evening, by Paul Henery.

They will be joined by a whole host of new and returning guest artists exhibiting their work in and around the venue.

All of the artists have been thrilled with the response to the return of in person open studio events following the Covid pandemic.

This comes after several artists from The Old Bath House won awards at this year’s Woodhorn Open Exhibition, titled ‘A Portrait of Northumberland’.

Resident artist Gillian Lee Smith was highly commended for one of her large, evocative charcoal portraits, titled ‘Of Dust and Darkness (The Miner).

Luke McTaggart, who will be taking up residence at the Bath House later this year, was also highly commended for his painting titled ‘Northumbrian Dusk (Fields Beyond Amble)’.

The winning streak continued at the close of the exhibition when it was announced that wildlife artist Paul Henery was the winner of the People’s Choice Award, for his painting ‘Barn Owl, Summer Evening’.