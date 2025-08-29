Artist to stage new exhibition at RePUBlic Gallery in Blyth

By Ian Smith
Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:29 BST
An artist is launching a new exhibition of his work in Blyth.

Artist Dex Hannon brings a deeply personal and visually striking tribute to the town with his new exhibition, Blythian Memes.

The exhibition draws from Hannon’s animated abstract film of the same name, exploring the imagery, structures, and cultural motifs (memes) that define Blyth’s unique identity.

“The work is a celebration of Blyth through painting, digital art and film, offering a new perspective on the town and its unique character. I love this town and the people — seeing the regeneration and pride in the place is reflected in the bold, bright colours I use,” says Hannon.

Artist Dex Hannon. Picture: Mark Hillyerplaceholder image
Artist Dex Hannon. Picture: Mark Hillyer

Through a process of remixing and remastering animated sequences, Hannon creates new compositions that evolve into standalone artworks — and in turn, inspire new films. The result is a dynamic, layered reimagining of Blyth: abstract, powerful, and deeply rooted in place.

Many will already recognize Hannon’s work from the WindTwisters installation currently featured on the hoarding in Blyth town centre, facing the new Market Pavilion.

Blythian Memes, at RePUBlic Gallery, The Kings Head, Bridge Street, runs from September 13 to October 11.

Admission is free. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm.

