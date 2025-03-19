Artist gives his Northumberland beach sculpture a Newcastle United makeover after cup final win

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 11:15 BST

An artist has given his Viking-themed sculpture a Newcastle United themed makeover.

Tom Newstead decided to update his sculpture at Seaton Sluice following the Magpies’ 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

“It’s now got a black and white theme after the win,” said Tom, who added how pleased he was to see local man Dan Burn win player of the match.

