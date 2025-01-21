Artist explores the path of the River Aln in new exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse

By Lauren Coulson
Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:35 GMT
An artist is exploring his local landscape in his exhibition ‘Source to Sea – The Aln’ at the Alnwick Playhouse.

The exhibition includes paintings, prints and drawings based on the River Aln as it runs from the foothills of the Cheviots to the sea at Alnmouth.

John Shiels, who spent many holidays in the area before permanently moving to Alnwick two years ago, said: “Taking on this project has meant that I have learnt so much about the river and the people who live on its banks.

"The river is much faster flowing here but slows down as it meanders leisurely through Lesbury. It finally fans out at the estuary at Alnmouth before diverting from its original course of 200 years ago to break through the dunes to the sea.”

Estuary View by John Shiels.Estuary View by John Shiels.
Estuary View by John Shiels.

John trained as a fine artist at Norwich School of Art before becoming an art teacher in Derbyshire for nearly 30 years before taking up painting full-time and moving to Alnwick. His artwork captures the beauty of the Northumberland in a realistic manner with both recognisable and more secluded spots.

He added: “When I paint a scene, I do so because it moves me in some way and I hope this comes across in my work. My influences are diverse and include current artists such as Cornwall-based painter Kurt Jackson and some from the past such as Andrew Wyeth, Stanley Spencer and Claude Monet”.

The exhibition runs from February 3 to March 15 at the Gallery at Alnwick Playhouse. It is free and open six days a week. For further details, contact www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or 01665 660550.

