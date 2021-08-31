Art gallery celebrates Northumberland with new exhibition

Janine Burrows in her studio. Picture by Joanne Crawford.

The Biscuit Factory, in Ouseburn, Newcastle, is launching the autumn exhibition on Friday, September 3, and is Janine’s largest exhibition to date.

The show features artwork inspired by the artist’s familial heritage and connection to Northumberland through painting, drawing, and hand-made wooden structures.

Her new showcase will introduce new work developed during lockdown, including painted ceramics, and hand-crafted wooden ‘Huizen’, alongside brand new original paintings and never-before exhibited artist’s sketches.

Janine said: “This body of work is very much a celebration of my North East heritage.

"My grandparents grew up in Corbridge and Hexham and though they moved to Yorkshire in the 1940’s it’s fair to say that Northumberland was forever in their hearts.

"This was my first introduction to the wonders of Northumberland and all this it has to offer. From historic towns to majestic beaches, I very much feel a sense of belonging.”

In the first event since March 2020, The Biscuit Factory will launch the new season paying homage to Northumberland on Saturday, September 4, with local acoustic folk band Hek providing a musical backdrop while visitors take in the new exhibition.

General Manager, Rachel Brown says: “We’re delighted to welcome Janine to the gallery for a very special exhibition.

"After seeing the response to her work last year it has been our pleasure to watch her practice grow even during the hardest of years in 2020.”

Janine Burrows’ exhibition shows at The Biscuit Factory from September 3 to November 7.