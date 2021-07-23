Art competition winners finally get to pick up their prizes one year on

The event was held in the same week that it was shortlisted for best small museum for the national Family Friendly Museum Award 2021.

Jean Humphrys, chair of trustees, said: “Our volunteers work so hard to involve every member of our local communities and to receive a nomination for the Kids in Museums awards is fantastic. We are fully signed up to the Kids in Museums manifesto – aiming to be friendly, welcoming, accessible, interesting, collaborative and above all fun!”

Charity, Kids in Museums, has run this prestigious annual award for the past 15 years, recognising the most family friendly heritage sites in the UK. It is the only museum award to be judged by families.

Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery competition winners.

Jean added: ‘We were delighted to receive nearly 500 entries for the annual Schools Art Competition and after a year’s wait, the winners finally came to the awards ceremony, accompanied by proud parents and grandparents.

"Ten schools took part and every one of the 474 competition entries sent in is projected onto our big screen as part of the special Vikings film during the summer exhibition.”

First Prizes: Patsy Hedley, James Bonnett, Matilda Shiel, Emilie Kirkley. Highly Commended: Felicity Keenan, Ethan Arthur, Emilia Waugh, Daisy Leigh Macmanus.

Gillie Stapleton, volunteer and one of the judges said: “The standard of the artwork created by the children for the Viking Art Competition was probably the highest of any competition we have held so far. We were so happy to meet the winners and be able to congratulate them personally.”

Felicity and parents.

Patsy and mum.

Ethan and family.

Emilia and family.

James and family.