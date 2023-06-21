Previous years' events at Blythfest have showcased the town's musical, theatrical, and artistic talents.

The festival, run by local artists and cultural groups organisation Blyth Culture Network, takes place annually to support local talent and showcase Blyth venues.

Over 12 organisations and 150 creatives will take part in over 45 events during this year’s festival, many of which are free to members of the public.

Alison Walton, creative director at Blyth charity Headway Arts, said: “Blyth Culture is absolutely amazing and I am so proud to be part of it.

“I have always known we have some very talented folk in Blyth doing brilliant work.

“Blythfest is a fantastic fortnight of harnessing that creative energy and celebrating all that is good about our town: the legendary Blyth spirit, well-loved creative venues, and a warm welcome to visitors.

“Events at Headway Arts are free or affordable and, of course, highly inclusive.”

There will be exhibitions, shows, workshops, and the Blythfest Ball taking place during the festival, across a number of venues including Headway Arts, Blyth Tall Ship, Phoenix Theatre, Blyth Library, and more.

Blyth Live kicked off proceedings with performances from Liberty X, 911, and others on Saturday.

Operational manager at the Phoenix Theatre, Kyle Crook, said: “I am very excited to be offering another jam-packed programme here at The Phoenix as part of BlythFest 2023.

“We have a range of live theatre shows, tributes, and the latest blockbuster family-favourite films on our all new state of the art cinema screen right here in Blyth.

“From Disney’s new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid on the big screen to an evening of 10cc and ELO music, we have got something for everyone to enjoy throughout BlythFest.”

Headway Arts CEO Fran Castle added: “Blyth Culture Network members have really made a great effort towards the festival.

“We are all supporting each other and working together to aim for Blythfest to be bigger and better every year.

“I would like to thank the Health Foundation who, through Heart of Blyth, have given funding to support the production of the festival brochure and shared on social media to spread information far and wide about this great festival.”

