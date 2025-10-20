An innovative audio-visual performance will premier in England at Amble’s Dry Water Arts Centre in a free community event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRAY, by acclaimed composer, sound artist and poet John Kefala Kerr, is a profound appreciation of textiles, weaving, poetry, and sound.

Inspired by the patterns, hues, and textures of woven fabric, FRAY invites the audience to explore the profound connections between the interweaving of warp and weft and the sensory sights and sounds of natural landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance, coming to Amble this October, combines an immersive soundtrack with projected poems and images and is accompanied by live weaving.

FRAY is an immersive show by John Kefala Kerr.

The FRAY poems were shortlisted in the 2024 Magma Poetry Pamphlet Competition and are due to be published by Black Cat Poetry Press in 2026.

Speaking about the premiere in Amble, Dry Water Arts co-director Paula Turner, said: "This is precisely the kind of project we champion here at Dry Water Arts.

“It’s a fusion of tradition and newness, demonstrating an ability to deeply appreciate the embedded culture of a specific place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula added: “John Kefala Kerr is experimenting with digital technologies while maintaining a profound reverence for the handmade art of weaving. FRAY is a wonderfully imaginative project and fits well with our desire to put interesting and diverse art at the heart of Amble.”

The event is taking place on Friday, October 25 from 7pm and the free tickets can be booked here.

This project is being funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the Lead Authority.