The youth charity saw a huge community response as artists gave their time, talent and treasure to the auction and produced over 100 works on scrap squares of MDF.

Dovecote Street Arts co-director Luke McTaggart said: “We’ve been thrilled at the response to this initiative, it’s been great to see the sheer variety and quality of the work people have very generously donated.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all the artists for their contributions and to Co-op Funerals on Queen Street, Amble for hosting a preview of the works.”

Some of the artist's work for sale at auction.

The funds raised are going directly back into creating opportunities for young people to engage with arts activities in Amble

Matthew Connolly, chair of Amble Youth Project, said: “It is great to see the burgeoning artistic community around Amble coming together to support young artists. Please explore the absolute gems online and in person.”