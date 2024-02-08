Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jim Donnelly’s ‘Northumberland Flood Plain’ will be on view when the exhibition opens on Saturday, February 17.

The exhibition is part of Ashington Group 90; a new, year long programme marking 90 years since the formation of the world-famous Pitmen Painters.

It will feature a special collection of paintings by Ashington Group artist Oliver Kilbourn, the unveiling of a beautifully conserved mining banner featuring artwork by Kilbourn, and a newly curated exhibition by award-winning painter Dr Narbi Price that reunites artworks and artefacts from the early days of the Pitmen Painters.

The open exhibition at Woodhorn Museum. Picture: Colin Davidson

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “The Ashington Group of artists, which first formed 90 years ago in 1934, are central to the story of mining and creativity here in Northumberland.

“Their much-loved paintings uniquely documented their world and found beauty in the lives of the people who lived and worked in coalfield communities. Ashington Group 90 is an opportunity to celebrate the work of the Pitmen Painters – the first collection of amateur art to be permanently displayed in the UK - to reflect on the places adored by the group, and to be inspired by their example.

“The open exhibition is a wonderful way to begin our year long celebration.”

