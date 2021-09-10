Alnwick Playhouse.

Having moved the exhibition programme online last year, the reopening of the theatre has enabled its fabulous newly renovated gallery space to be brought into use.

The summer exhibition was a chance for local amateur artists to exhibit alongside professional ones with a maximum of three artworks that could be submitted and no commission to pay on their art sales.

The exhibition proved popular and seeing a good number of sales, some of which were a first for amateur artists.

Wendy Lerigo, one of the artists featured has also painted a portrait of one of the canine members of Playhouse staff, Leif the pug!

She said: “I am so grateful for the opportunity to display my work for the first time at such a lovely venue as the Alnwick Playhouse and absolutely thrilled that people have purchased them to go on their walls.”

The Playhouse was also thrilled to see the painting donated by artist Carole Dodds ‘A View from the balcony’ find a new home and raise a fantastic £150 for the Playhouse.

She said: “It’s great to be part of the Playhouse activities again as a volunteer steward and as a local artist. The new gallery space as well as the theatre is a wonderful asset to the area.”

Alnwick Playhouse’s current exhibition features talented fine artist Michael Ewart. Born in Felton, his first inspiration was the beautiful northern landscape which he continues to paint on a regular basis. The exhibition runs until October 3.