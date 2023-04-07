News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Camera Club celebrate winners of their second mono print competition

Alnwick Camera Club celebrated the winners of the second open mono print competition.

By Charlie Watson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST

The club welcomed Arjun Nambiar, a professional photographer, who came to judge the entries.

Arjun has judged previous competitions, so the camera club were thrilled to have an expert choose the winners.

Arjun had spent a lot of time judging all 43 entries. Later, he encouraged and informed the contributors about mono printing.

Tony Broom, Laine Baker, Geoffrey Bradford, John Thompson and Arjun Nambiar.Tony Broom, Laine Baker, Geoffrey Bradford, John Thompson and Arjun Nambiar.
The results were:

Commended: Dolled Up – Going nowhere by Laine Baker, Kittiwake by David Burn, Towards the Daily Grind by Val Atkinson

Highly Commended: Coat Peg Corner by Karen Broom, Storm Brewing by Carol McKay, Tai Haku Blossom by Margaret Whittaker

Fourth place: Patterns in Flats by Laine Baker. A superbly presented lined pattern shot which Arjun felt was very suited to mono.

Third place: That Way Madness Lies by Tony Broom. An intriguing image of a boy on a bike gazing at a warped city. Arjun liked the story telling of this image.

Second place: After Morandi by Geoffrey Bradford. A print which had been carefully considered and crafted, from the intent to pay homage to Morandi’s still lifes to the composition, choice of paper and mount, Arjun was impressed.

First place: Winter Light by John Thompson. A beautiful, minimal scene was Arjun’s favourite, he commented on the great composition and technical skill needed to reproduce the luminous sky when printing.