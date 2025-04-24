Alnwick artist overcomes major health issues to stage new exhibition
David Wilson’s ‘Changing Landscapes’ will go on show at the Bailiffgate Museum and Art Gallery in Alnwick from May 13 to July 13.
After starting his career as an art teacher in 1983, David went on to complete mountaineering qualifications in 1986 which took him to various parts of the world.
Following these remarkable journeys, David launched his visual arts career, exhibiting widely across the UK and the world.
After establishing his own gallery/studio in Fort William, David currently works from his studio in Alnwick – and this new exhibition highlights the beauty of these two contrasting landscapes.
He said: ‘The Northwest Highlands landscape is quite different from Northumberland. No less wild in places but the light is different.
“Northumberland for me is marked by its big skies, dramatic coastline, and strong colours.”
‘Changing Landscapes’ also reflects David’s remarkable journey through ill health and adversity.
Successfully making a full recovery from rectal cancer, he continued his adventures in the wild places of the world.
In 2018 a mountain biking challenge from Canada to Mexico was cut short by the need for spinal surgery and a diagnosis of Myeloma, a blood cancer.
After intensive treatment and a stem cell transplant, David was unstoppable in continuing to take in landscape through adventures.
The last few months have been difficult, receiving a diagnosis of a further blood cancer, Leukaemia towards the end of 2024.
In a further devastating blow, he suffered a stroke in January.
David is proud to include within the exhibition work he has produced while still recovering from the effects of the stroke.
Visitors will have the opportunity to contribute towards a large-scale, interactive landscape drawing.
Children will be given the freedom to colour images and draw features on to the landscape making their personal contribution to the work alongside those of previous visitors.
Once completed, the landscape will become part of the exhibition and another will begin.
Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate says “David’s story is as inspirational as his work. He captures the light and beauty of these two quite different landscapes so well. He draws the audience into a very personal exploration of the places and challenges that have inspired his superb work.”
