Alnmouth gallery to stage solo exhibition that celebrates Northumberland
During Janine’s first winter escape to Alnmouth in 2017, the village became a special place that felt like home. Now, she has prepared a show that explores her favourite and most treasured places in the county on her many visits since.
With family ties through grandparents, who were from Hexham and Corbridge originally before moving to Hull post war, Janine spent many years on an annual pilgrimage to visit them. Her paintings are a direct result of her love and connection to both Northumberland coast and countryside.
With a background in surface pattern and printed textile, she creates expressive textural depictions in paint, using expressive brush strokes, subtle colour and delicate detailing. Janine’s contemporary and considered colour palette creates gentle, poetic scenes, often complimented by narrative detailing, and are what she has become known for.
The ‘The Land Where I Would Be’ will have a range of original paintings along with her prints as well as a beautiful selection of little painted houses, hand painted plates and cards too. The exhibition catalogue will be available online from March 29.
The exhibition will take place at The Old School Gallery on Foxton Road, Alnmouth, from March 29 until May 24.
The gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm and on Sunday from10am until 4pm.
