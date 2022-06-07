Arts and crafts exhibitors will be selling their work in more than 20 venues around the village from June 18-19.

There will also be music and film, including a pop-up cinema, numerous musicians and buskers, as well as children’s workshops.

The popular two-day event has been an annual feature since 2005, when Alnmouth artist and parish councillor Judy Hill first came up with the idea.

Northumberland Street in Alnmouth.

This year’s festival is expected to be extra special as it returns after Covid-enforced cancellations.

Visitors will be able to park beside Hipsburn Primary School, and a shuttle bus will be available to ferry people into Alnmouth.

Guidebooks will be available from kiosks with a map of the venues, plus information about events, exhibitors and their artworks.

With the exception of facemasks and sanitizing gels in all indoor venues, the festival aims to be just as it was before.