The festival, which will be held on June 17 and 18, is expanding from its past focus on decorative arts to include music, literature, and design.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Roger Gair, said: “We are all excited about the programme for this year’s festival.

“The variety of words, music and images on offer will make it a real celebration of human creativity.”

The event is held in Alnmouth annually, and will have a broader scope this year.

Free events held as part of the festival include talks by gardening writer and broadcaster Caroline Beck and Great Chelsea Garden Challenge 2015 winner Sean Murray.

Gone Cuckoo, a show performed by Malcolm and Joshua Green, takes place on the Sunday, and portrait painter Jane Allison will be interviewed live on the Saturday before teaching a masterclass the next day.

Other free workshops scheduled include pole lathe turning, wet-felting, and papermaking, and there will also be a piece of sand art being created with public participation.

Paid performances taking place in the evenings include the band Hector Gannet on Friday, June 16, folk duo Brothers Gillespie on the Saturday, and stand-up comic and poet Kate Fox on the Saturday as well.

The Joni Project, a celebration of the work of Joni Mitchell performed by Josie McDonough and Mike Riley, will close the festival on Sunday night.

There will also be free exhibitions of local and regional artists’ work and a pop-up cinema.