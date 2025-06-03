Alnmouth Arts Festival celebrates 20 year anniversary with ‘20 Doors’ anniversary theme

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This year’s Alnmouth Arts Festival marks 20 years of creativity, community and culture on the coast.

Taking place on June 14 – 15, the 2025 festival will feature a special anniversary theme: 20 Doors for 20 Years.

Twenty unique venues across the village - including homes, halls and hut - will open their doors to showcase the incredible work of local artists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can look forward to a wide variety of exhibitions, from painting to ceramics, textiles and sculpture, with over 50 artists taking part.

Briana Corrigan, former lead singer of The Beautiful South will be welcomed to Alnmouth Arts Festival.Briana Corrigan, former lead singer of The Beautiful South will be welcomed to Alnmouth Arts Festival.
Briana Corrigan, former lead singer of The Beautiful South will be welcomed to Alnmouth Arts Festival.

Chair of the festival, Helen Holden, said: “The festival has always been about opening doors, literally and creatively. ‘20 Doors for 20 Years’ celebrates not only the artists, but also the volunteers, venue hosts and visitors who make it such a special event.”

This year, the festival will welcome Briana Corrigan, former lead singer of The Beautiful South, and renowned journalist Rory Cellan-Jones. There will also be live music outside the church, hands-on workshops and family-friendly activities.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice