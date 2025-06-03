Alnmouth Arts Festival celebrates 20 year anniversary with ‘20 Doors’ anniversary theme
Taking place on June 14 – 15, the 2025 festival will feature a special anniversary theme: 20 Doors for 20 Years.
Twenty unique venues across the village - including homes, halls and hut - will open their doors to showcase the incredible work of local artists.
Visitors can look forward to a wide variety of exhibitions, from painting to ceramics, textiles and sculpture, with over 50 artists taking part.
Chair of the festival, Helen Holden, said: “The festival has always been about opening doors, literally and creatively. ‘20 Doors for 20 Years’ celebrates not only the artists, but also the volunteers, venue hosts and visitors who make it such a special event.”
This year, the festival will welcome Briana Corrigan, former lead singer of The Beautiful South, and renowned journalist Rory Cellan-Jones. There will also be live music outside the church, hands-on workshops and family-friendly activities.
