The festival has been running annually since 2005 and is traditionally held in June, ever since Alnmouth artist and parish councillor Judy Hill first came up with the idea.

It provides a showcase for the artists to exhibit their work, which ranges from paintings, photographs, prints, drawings and more, and also gives the village a boost as the shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs all benefit from the footfall.

Carole Ann Hall, winner of the poster competition, said: “It's been really lovely. It's such a value and experience to be here amongst my friends and peers, and also, the festival organizing committee have just been really great.

“I get to meet lots of new people, expand the audience a little bit and it's just a really special thing to happen.”

Peter Hanmer added: “This is my first time at the Alnmouth Art Festival but I used to come a lot as a kid so it's really nice to come back and exhibit myself and get to meet a lot of local people one-to-one and show them my work. It's been really fun, I've enjoyed it.”

The festival spans across the village with people opening up their homes as venues as well as landmarks like the Friary of St Francis, Hindmarsh Hall, Methodist Chapel and the Ferryboat Hut Museum – said to be the smallest of its type in the UK.

Jane Charles, who owns Jane Charles Studio Glass, added: “It's been fabulous. It's my first time at the event and I've wanted to come for years so I've really enjoyed it and the people have been really engaging.

“They've come to see where they know what they're looking at and it's been an absolute joy. It's been great for sales as well and so a win-win situation.”

1 . Alnmouth Arts Festival Carole Ann Hall won the Alnmouth Arts Festival Poster competition. Photo: Lauren Coulson

4 . Alnmouth Arts Festival Sarah Morpeth and Emma Boiston. Photo: Lauren Coulson