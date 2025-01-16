Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old School Gallery in Alnmouth is showcasing their first exhibition of the new year.

The work of fine artist Laura Brown, based in Whitstable, Kent, will be on show from February.

Laura studied fine arts at the University of Liverpool and before she went on to complete her jewellery design diploma in Jaipur, India, and remained there for six years. Now, she paints from her studio by the sea.

Speaking on her inspiration, Laura said: “I studied tribal motifs and forms, and my research would take me to desert villages where I became fascinated by the fresco murals and textures. The simplistic house murals and decorative marks, awakened a love for intuitive, quick mark making.”

Laura Brown's work will be on show at the Old School Gallery.

On her return from India, she continued to be inspired by the simplistic house murals and founded Eva Ray Studio, named after her beloved grandparents. Laura works in oil sticks and pastels, switching between fine and large sticks depending on the marks she wants to create and her paintings assemble areas of colour in blocks or layered colour to create pattern within these areas or within the composition as a whole.

She added: “They allow me to feel physically close to the painting and allow energy and movement through the pressure of the mark making.”

A preview evening will take place on Friday February 14 from 6pm-8pm and an exhibition catalogue is available from on the same day at www.theoldschoolgallery.co.uk. The exhibition will be on show until Monday March 24, 2025.

The Gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-5pm and 10am-4pm on Sundays.