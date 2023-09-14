Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It takes place on Sunday, October 1 from 10am to 3pm in Acklington Village Hall.

There will be an opportunity to view the varied and interesting artworks and crafts produced by the group.

All are welcome to come along and make it a social occasion with friends and enjoy some homemade cake and scones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...