Acklington Art Group set to hold annual exhibition
Acklington Art Group is getting ready for its annual exhibition.
It takes place on Sunday, October 1 from 10am to 3pm in Acklington Village Hall.
There will be an opportunity to view the varied and interesting artworks and crafts produced by the group.
All are welcome to come along and make it a social occasion with friends and enjoy some homemade cake and scones.
Admission to the event is free.