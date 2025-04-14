Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Art in Alnwick, which was previously postponed due to bad weather, is due to stage its first event to coincide with Easter celebrations in the Northumberland town this weekend.

On Easter Saturday, 19 April, a host of talented artists and artisan makers will pop-up at St James' Church Centre, on Pottergate, to showcase and sell their creations.

Art in Alnwick has been organised by The Tin Shed, as part of its new all-year-round Art Trail for Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

There are two Art in Alnwick events arranged for 2025 - both at St James' Church Centre. The first is this Saturday, and the second is on Saturday, April 26. Open 10.30am till 4pm, free entry. Exhibits include original art and prints, ceramics, textiles, glass, digital photography and jewellery design. No two events are the same, with different artists takin part and always new work to see.

